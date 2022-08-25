Assaults
1503 S. Fifth St., Aug. 23, threats.
908 N. Virginia St., Aug. 24, domestic.
341 E. Smith Ferry Road, Aug. 24, domestic.
2115 N. 37th St., Aug. 24, domestic.
East Side Boulevard and East Okmulgee Avenue, Aug. 24, with a vehicle.
Thefts
3601 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 7-30, money withdrawn by someone other than account holder.
First Baptist Church of Muskogee, 111 S. Seventh St., property removed from building.
2401 Chandler Road, July 15-Aug. 20, money withdrawn by someone other than account holder.
802 Louisiana St., July 25-Aug. 8, property reported lost.
Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 10-Aug. 22, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.