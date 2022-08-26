MPD

Assaults

611 Gawf Lane, Aug. 27, domestic.

1702 Jefferson St., Aug. 22-25, threats.

1029 W. Aberdeen St., Jan. 10-Aug. 25, juveniles.

1401 E. Broadway, Aug. 25, with a knife.

Theft

714 Azalea Drive, July 19, money paid and services not rendered.

