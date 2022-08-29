MPD

Assaults

402 N. S St., Aug. 26, domestic.

North K and Dayton streets, Aug. 26, with a weapon.

905 S. D St., Aug. 26, unspecified.

2121 N. Main St., Aug. 26, unspecified.

1019 N. J St., Aug. 26, with a weapon.

1622 E. Broadway, Aug. 27, threats.

3133 Azalea Park Drive, #207, Aug. 28, domestic.

304 N. Camden Place, Aug. 28, domestic.

Burglaries

Sensimilla, 220 East Side Blvd., Aug. 25-26, illegal entry of business.

5105 W. Broadway, Aug. 27, illegal entry of residence.

517 Cumberland Drive, Aug. 27, illegal entry of residence.

East Side Boulevard and Houston Street, Aug. 28, attempted illegal entry of a vehicle, and assault.

Thefts

Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Aug. 24, property removed from business.

714 Azalea Drive, Dec. 22, 2020-Aug. 26, 2022, work paid for not completed.

Vandalism

4711 Girard St., Aug. 27, vehicle.

