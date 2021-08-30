MPD

Assaults

2731 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, with hands.

2811 W. Broadway, Aug. 29, with a gun.

807 S. G St., Aug. 28, domestic.

2114 1/2 N. 36th St., Aug. 29, domestic.

Burglaries

2601 Hilltop Ave., Aug. 27, property removed from residence.

508 Terrace Place, Aug. 24-27, property removed from vehicle.

2619 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 27, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

3409 Georgia Ave., June 29-July 2, property removed from residence.

North L and Callahan streets, Aug. 27-28, vehicle tag reported stolen recovered.

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 28, shoplifting.

1919 N. 32nd St., Aug. 28-29, charges made to bank card by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

808 Cromwell Ave., Aug. 29, trash dumped in yard.

