Assaults
2731 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, with hands.
2811 W. Broadway, Aug. 29, with a gun.
807 S. G St., Aug. 28, domestic.
2114 1/2 N. 36th St., Aug. 29, domestic.
Burglaries
2601 Hilltop Ave., Aug. 27, property removed from residence.
508 Terrace Place, Aug. 24-27, property removed from vehicle.
2619 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 27, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
3409 Georgia Ave., June 29-July 2, property removed from residence.
North L and Callahan streets, Aug. 27-28, vehicle tag reported stolen recovered.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 28, shoplifting.
1919 N. 32nd St., Aug. 28-29, charges made to bank card by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
808 Cromwell Ave., Aug. 29, trash dumped in yard.
