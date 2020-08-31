Muskogee police reports 08.31.20

Assaults
2600 Williams Ave., Aug. 28, domestic, with an ax.
401 N. 48th St., Aug. 28, domestic.
223 N. Third St., #402, domestic.
200 N. Country Club Road, Aug. 29, with a firearm.
1320 Walnut St., Aug. 29, domestic.
320 N. York St., Aug. 29, juveniles.
3733 Club Estates Drive, #1010, domestic.
204 1/2 Spaulding Blvd., Aug. 30, domestic.
2341 Fredonia St., Aug. 30, domestic.
2061 Carroll St., Aug. 29-30, juvenile.
2414 Dayton St., Aug. 28-29, domestic, juvenile.
Thefts
Church's Chicken, 419 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 20, attempt to use counterfeit bill.
3415 Chandler Road, Aug. 27, check reported stolen recovered.
525 N. Sixth St., Aug. 28, property removed.
407 S. 32nd St., #120, Aug. 28, vehicle, and bank card used by someone other than account holder.
64 E. Peak Blvd., Aug. 29, attempt to remove property.
500 Dayton St., Aug. 29, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
2905 Tull Place, Aug. 22-29, property removed.
Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 29, shoplifting.
Snackers, 3116 W. Broadway, Aug. 30, shoplifting.
