Assaults
601 Francis St., Aug. 24, threats.
100 N. David Lane, #816, Aug. 30, domestic.
402 N. S St., Aug. 30, juvenile, with an unspecified weapon.
Robbery
Callahan and Cherokee streets, Aug. 29, by force or fear.
Thefts
518 N. K St., Aug. 26, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
1116 Baltimore St., Aug. 22, vehicle.
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 30, vehicle.
Vandalism
City of Muskogee, 205 Elgin Ave., Aug. 30, property at Depot Green damaged.
