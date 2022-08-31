MPD

Assaults

601 Francis St., Aug. 24, threats.

100 N. David Lane, #816, Aug. 30, domestic.

402 N. S St., Aug. 30, juvenile, with an unspecified weapon.

Robbery

Callahan and Cherokee streets, Aug. 29, by force or fear.

Thefts

518 N. K St., Aug. 26, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

1116 Baltimore St., Aug. 22, vehicle.

300 N. 40th St., Aug. 30, vehicle.

Vandalism

City of Muskogee, 205 Elgin Ave., Aug. 30, property at Depot Green damaged.

