Muskogee police report 09.01.20

Assaults

1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, with a vehicle.

2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, juvenile.

2618 Carolyn St., Aug. 31, domestic.

2310 Boston St., Aug. 31, unspecified, and vehicle reported stolen recovered.

Burglaries

Iglesia Pentecostal, 828 S. F St., Aug. 30-31, property removed from church.

1308 S. 30th St., Aug. 31, property removed from residence.

Thefts

Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, 200 Callahan St., Aug. 30-31, property removed from business.

Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass,Aug. 30-31, shoplifting.

2915 Garland St., Aug. 27-31, property removed from residence.

602 N. M St., Aug. 31, credit card used by someone other than account holder. 

