MPD

Assaults

903 S. 32nd St., Aug. 30, domestic.

507 N. Seventh St., Aug. 31, domestic.

300 N. 40th St., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, with a knife and pipe.

Burglaries

304 Kershaw Drive, Aug. 30-31, property removed from building.

5401 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 24-Aug. 31, property removed from building.

5105 W. Broadway, #20, Aug. 31, property removed from residence.

Thefts

4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 31, bicycle.

714 Azalea Dr., Dec. 26, 2020-March 31, 2021, money paid for work not performed.

3711 Chandler Road, Aug. 31, vehicle tag.

2809 Columbus St., Aug. 23-24, property removed from residence.

Muskogee County EMS, 300 Rockefeller Drive, Aug. 31, attempt to remove ambulance.

