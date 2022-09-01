Assaults
903 S. 32nd St., Aug. 30, domestic.
507 N. Seventh St., Aug. 31, domestic.
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, with a knife and pipe.
Burglaries
304 Kershaw Drive, Aug. 30-31, property removed from building.
5401 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 24-Aug. 31, property removed from building.
5105 W. Broadway, #20, Aug. 31, property removed from residence.
Thefts
4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 31, bicycle.
714 Azalea Dr., Dec. 26, 2020-March 31, 2021, money paid for work not performed.
3711 Chandler Road, Aug. 31, vehicle tag.
2809 Columbus St., Aug. 23-24, property removed from residence.
Muskogee County EMS, 300 Rockefeller Drive, Aug. 31, attempt to remove ambulance.
