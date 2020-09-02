Muskogee police reports 09.02.20

Assault
1402 N. 32nd St., Aug. 27-28, domestic.
Burglaries
1115 Illinois St., Sept. 1, illegal entry of residence, verbal threats, vandalism.
322 W. Augusta St., Sept. 1, property removed from residence.
207 Lawrence St., Aug. 30-Sept. 1, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
QuikTrip, 1919 N. 32nd St., Sept. 1, attempted shoplifting, identity.
Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 1, attempt to cash check reported stolen.
2315 Chandler Road, Aug. 27, property removed.
Dunham Sports, 2346 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 27-29, money.
834 E. Hancock St., Sept. 1, unspecified.
