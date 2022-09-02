MPD

Assaults

2701 Military Blvd., July 24-Sept. 1, threats, and property removed.

2906 Hilltop Ave., Sept. 1, domestic, with hands.

2111 N. 37th St., Sept. 1, domestic, with hands.

Burglaries

614 Marietta St., Aug. 30-Sept. 1, property removed from residence.

1715 Houston St., Aug. 24-31, property removed from residence.

1404 N. 33rd St., Sept. 1, illegal entry of residence, and threats.

Theft

4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 1, wallet reported lost/stolen.

