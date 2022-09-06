Assaults
1017 W. Martin Luther King St., Sept. 2, domestic, threats.
903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 2, domestic, with a vehicle.
2820 W. Broadway, Sept. 3, with a gun.
1012 Fremont St., Sept. 3, domestic.
South 32nd and Arline streets, Sept. 3, unspecified.
3300 E. Hancock St., F6, Sept. 3, juvenile.
209 Callahan St., Sept. 4, domestic.
2501 Daniel Blvd., Sept. 4, with spit.
1217 Turner St., Sept. 5, domestic.
501 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 5, domestic.
1000 S. 32nd St., Sept. 1-2, domestic, illegal entry of residence, and property damaged.
Burglaries
540 S. 32nd St., Aug. 28-31, property removed from residence.
2505 Military Blvd., July 1-Sept. 4, property removed.
1307 Summit St., Sept. 4-5, property removed.
Thefts
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 26, shoplifting.
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
AT&T, West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street, Sept. 1-2, copper removed and property damaged.
5200 Emporia St., Sept. 5, vehicle.
Vandalism
1308 S. 39th Place, Aug. 31, property damaged.
2100 Nebraska St., Aug. 31, property damaged.
