MPD

Arson

3724 Clubview Drive, Sept. 6, mailbox.

Assaults

705 and 707 Choctaw St., Sept. 3, with a gun.

1416 Ellsworth St., Sept. 3, domestic.

Unspecified, Sept. 3-4, domestic.

501 N. Main St., Sept. 3, with feet.

1018 Denver Ave.Sept. 3, domestic.

540 S. 32nd St., Sept. 3, unspecified.

1900 Honor Heights Drive, Sept. 4, with a gun and a vehicle.

321 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, domestic.

1518 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 5, with a gun.

903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, domestic.

501 N. Main St., Sept. 5, juveniles.

1225 N. 54th St., Sept. 5, domestic, with a knife.

517 N. F St., Sept. 6, domestic.

Burglaries

1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 29, property removed from vehicle.

620 S. Main St., Aug. 30-31, illegal entry of vehicle.

1212 Harris St., Sept. 2-3, illegal entry of vehicle.

2117 Haskell Blvd., Sept. 1-3, property removed from garage.

3000 Haddock Drive, Sept. 3, illegal entry of residence.

A&M Freight Services, 1919 N. 32nd St., Sept. 3-5, property removed from vehicle.

1129 W. Aberdeen St., Aug. 29-Sept. 6, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

425 Frankfort St., Aug. 25, wallet.

2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 27, wallet.

602 S. B St., Aug. 28, lawnmower.

2202 Topeka St., Aug. 12-28, property removed.

4322 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, vehicle tag.

2530 Haskell Blvd., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, unspecified.

Unknown location, Sept. 1, wallet.

1011 Honor Heights Drive, Sept. 2, vehicle tag.

300 N. 40th St., June 9-Sept. 3, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

City of Muskogee, 1444 S. Cherokee St., Sept. 4-5, vehicle.

3310 Baltimore Ave., Aug. 12, check cashed by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

510 N. G St., Aug. 25-26, property damaged.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 27, vehicle damaged.

115 S. G St., Aug. 28, window broken.

Airgas USA LLC, 2100 N. Main St., Aug. 27-30, fence cut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you