Arson
3724 Clubview Drive, Sept. 6, mailbox.
Assaults
705 and 707 Choctaw St., Sept. 3, with a gun.
1416 Ellsworth St., Sept. 3, domestic.
Unspecified, Sept. 3-4, domestic.
501 N. Main St., Sept. 3, with feet.
1018 Denver Ave.Sept. 3, domestic.
540 S. 32nd St., Sept. 3, unspecified.
1900 Honor Heights Drive, Sept. 4, with a gun and a vehicle.
321 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, domestic.
1518 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 5, with a gun.
903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, domestic.
501 N. Main St., Sept. 5, juveniles.
1225 N. 54th St., Sept. 5, domestic, with a knife.
517 N. F St., Sept. 6, domestic.
Burglaries
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 29, property removed from vehicle.
620 S. Main St., Aug. 30-31, illegal entry of vehicle.
1212 Harris St., Sept. 2-3, illegal entry of vehicle.
2117 Haskell Blvd., Sept. 1-3, property removed from garage.
3000 Haddock Drive, Sept. 3, illegal entry of residence.
A&M Freight Services, 1919 N. 32nd St., Sept. 3-5, property removed from vehicle.
1129 W. Aberdeen St., Aug. 29-Sept. 6, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
425 Frankfort St., Aug. 25, wallet.
2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 27, wallet.
602 S. B St., Aug. 28, lawnmower.
2202 Topeka St., Aug. 12-28, property removed.
4322 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, vehicle tag.
2530 Haskell Blvd., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, unspecified.
Unknown location, Sept. 1, wallet.
1011 Honor Heights Drive, Sept. 2, vehicle tag.
300 N. 40th St., June 9-Sept. 3, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
City of Muskogee, 1444 S. Cherokee St., Sept. 4-5, vehicle.
3310 Baltimore Ave., Aug. 12, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
510 N. G St., Aug. 25-26, property damaged.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 27, vehicle damaged.
115 S. G St., Aug. 28, window broken.
Airgas USA LLC, 2100 N. Main St., Aug. 27-30, fence cut.
