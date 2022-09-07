Plenty of sunshine. High around 90F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 2:12 pm
Assaults
2007 W. Broadway, Sept. 6, domestic.
335 S. 32nd St., #136, Sept. 6, domestic.
Thefts
1805 Robison St., Sept. 3-5, vehicle.
4505 Iola St., Sept. 6, identity.
Vandalism
1702 Jefferson St., Sept. 6, property damaged.
