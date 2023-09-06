Assaults

1117 Walnut St., Sept. 5, with a knife.

1801 Georgia St. #2, Sept. 5, with a weapon.

1229 Mulberry St., Sept. 5, domestic.

North Country Club Road and River Oak Street, Sept. 5, with a vehicle.

Burglary

Ounce House, 712 W. Broadway, Sept. 6, illegal entry into business.

Thefts

1810 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, property removed.

2311 Dayton St., Aug. 31, identity.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 25, identity.

Vector Properties, 900 W. shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.

909 Indiana St., Sept. 4, property removed.

650 Park Blvd., Sept. 2, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

702 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

A&B Distributors, 3901 Tull St., Sept. 3, property removed from business.

A&B Distributors, 3901 Tull St., Sept. 5, property removed from business.

4400 Gibson St., Sept. 5, paid with bill reported as counterfeit.

Vandalism

211 South P St., Sept. 5, vehicle with a weapon.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video