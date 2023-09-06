Assaults
1117 Walnut St., Sept. 5, with a knife.
1801 Georgia St. #2, Sept. 5, with a weapon.
1229 Mulberry St., Sept. 5, domestic.
North Country Club Road and River Oak Street, Sept. 5, with a vehicle.
Burglary
Ounce House, 712 W. Broadway, Sept. 6, illegal entry into business.
Thefts
1810 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 30, property removed.
2311 Dayton St., Aug. 31, identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 25, identity.
Vector Properties, 900 W. shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.
909 Indiana St., Sept. 4, property removed.
650 Park Blvd., Sept. 2, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
702 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
A&B Distributors, 3901 Tull St., Sept. 3, property removed from business.
A&B Distributors, 3901 Tull St., Sept. 5, property removed from business.
4400 Gibson St., Sept. 5, paid with bill reported as counterfeit.
Vandalism
211 South P St., Sept. 5, vehicle with a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.