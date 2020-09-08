Muskogee police reports 09.08.20

Assaults
3303 N. 32nd St., Sept. 4, domestic.
841 N. 38th St., Sept. 4, unspecified.
545 N. Sixth St., #301, Sept. 4, domestic.
2100 Lampton St., Sept. 5, domestic.
409 N. O St., Sept. 6, attempt to remove vehicle, and assault.
412 N. 21st St., Sept. 7, with a gun.
901 N. H St., Sept. 7, domestic.
903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 7, domestic.
Burglaries
Sunshine Convenience Store, 2700 N. York St., Sept. 4, property removed from business.
5107 W. Broadway, Aug. 11-Sept. 4, illegal entry of residence.
2704 Williams St., Aug. 6-20, illegal entry of residence.
505 N. K. St., Sept, 2, property removed from residence.
2200 1/2 N. 36th St., Sept. 6, illegal entry of residence.
3312 Chandler Road, Aug. 28-Sept. 6, property removed from residence.
3404 Fondulac St., Sept. 7, illegal entry of residence, and attempted arson, with gasoline.
Robbery
514 S. 32nd St., Sept. 4, attempt, with a gun.
Thefts
423 N. O St., Sept. 4-5, vehicle.
Orscheln Farm and Ranch, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 7, trailer.
4315 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 6-7, tag.
Dollar General, 207 East Side Blvd., property removed from business.
1317 Mulberry St., Sept. 4-7, trailer.
Vandalism
628 Geneva St., Sept. 4, vehicle.
1910 N. York St., Sept. 5, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.