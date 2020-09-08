Muskogee police reports 09.08.20

Assaults

3303 N. 32nd St., Sept. 4, domestic.

841 N. 38th St., Sept. 4, unspecified.

545 N. Sixth St., #301, Sept. 4, domestic.

2100 Lampton St., Sept. 5, domestic.

409 N. O St., Sept. 6, attempt to remove vehicle, and assault.

412 N. 21st St., Sept. 7, with a gun.

901 N. H St., Sept. 7, domestic.

903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 7, domestic.

Burglaries

Sunshine Convenience Store, 2700 N. York St., Sept. 4, property removed from business.

5107 W. Broadway, Aug. 11-Sept. 4, illegal entry of residence.

2704 Williams St., Aug. 6-20, illegal entry of residence.

505 N. K. St., Sept, 2, property removed from residence.

2200 1/2 N. 36th St., Sept. 6, illegal entry of residence.

3312 Chandler Road, Aug. 28-Sept. 6, property removed from residence.

3404 Fondulac St., Sept. 7, illegal entry of residence, and attempted arson, with gasoline.

Robbery

514 S. 32nd St., Sept. 4, attempt, with a gun.

Thefts

423 N. O St., Sept. 4-5, vehicle.

Orscheln Farm and Ranch, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 7, trailer.

4315 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 6-7, tag.

Dollar General, 207 East Side Blvd., property removed from business.

1317 Mulberry St., Sept. 4-7, trailer.

Vandalism

628 Geneva St., Sept. 4, vehicle.

1910 N. York St., Sept. 5, vehicle. 

