MPD

Assaults

501 N. Main St., Sept. 4, juveniles.

1202 Georgetown St., Sept. 7, threats.

Burglary

1305 S. 38th St., Aug. 1-Sept. 7, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

502 Fredonia St., Sept. 6-7, debit card reported lost, and purchases made be someone other than account holder.

Green Street Dispensary, 301 S. Main St., Sept. 7, property removed from business.

1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 2, money withdrawn from bank account by someone other than account holder.

401 W. Broadway, Sept. 7, vehicle tag.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you