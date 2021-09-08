Assaults
501 N. Main St., Sept. 4, juveniles.
1202 Georgetown St., Sept. 7, threats.
Burglary
1305 S. 38th St., Aug. 1-Sept. 7, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
502 Fredonia St., Sept. 6-7, debit card reported lost, and purchases made be someone other than account holder.
Green Street Dispensary, 301 S. Main St., Sept. 7, property removed from business.
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 2, money withdrawn from bank account by someone other than account holder.
401 W. Broadway, Sept. 7, vehicle tag.
