Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 12:57 pm
Assault
903 Maple St., Sept. 7, with a knife and BB gun.
Burglaries
226 N. 33rd St., Aug. 1-Sept. 7, copper removed from residence.
634 N. 15th St., Sept. 7, illegal entry of residence.
