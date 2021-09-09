Assaults
300 N. 40th St., Sept. 8, domestic.
407 S. 32nd St., Sept. 8, domestic.
Burglaries
2229 Baltimore St., Sept. 6, property removed from storage building.
Mastec, 104 N. York St., Sept. 7, property removed from business.
Thefts
2328 Manila St., June 17-July 19, identity.
222 S. 32nd St., Sept. 5, phone.
101 S. Country Club Road, Sept. 5, vehicle tag.
1602 Houston St., Sept. 6, property removed from deck.
300 N. 40th St., #1114, Sept. 4, doorbell camera.
200 N. Country Club Road, Sept. 6, vehicle tag.
841 N. 38th St., Aug. 31-Sept. 4, medication.
