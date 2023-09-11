Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.