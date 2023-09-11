Assaults
510 Irving St., Sept 8-9, domestic.
South 32nd and Border streets, Sept. 9, on an officer.
537 Denison St., Sept. 8-9, unspecified.
1107 E. Augusta St., Sept. 9, domestic.
903 S. 32nd St. #104, Sept. 11, domestic.
520 Belmont Road, Sept. 6, threat.
Burglaries
Clayton Homes, 2235 N. 32nd St., Sept. 1-7, illegal entry into business.
2031 Robison St., Sept. 7, property removed from residence.
Thefts
517 S. Junction St., Sept. 7 property removed.
2102 E. Augusta Ave., Sept. 6, property removed.
814 S. 13th St., Sept. 4, identity.
2250 S. 32nd St., Sept. 7, property removed.
6700 W. 123rd St., Sept. 1-2, unspecified.
1715 N. Country Club Road, Aug. 27-Sept. 8, property reported stolen recovered.
407 S. 32nd St., Aug. 28-29, property removed from vehicle.
TJ Maxx, 713 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 6-8, shoplifting.
Taco Bell, 3200 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 9, purchase made with money reported counterfeit.
Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, Sept 9, purchase made with money reported counterfeit.
