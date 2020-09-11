Muskogee police reports 09.11.20

Assaults

602 N. L St., Sept. 10, domestic.

2905 Arline St., Sept. 10, domestic.

415 N. 26th St., Sept. 10, threats.

1605 1/2 S. Fifth St., Sept. 10, domestic.

Burglaries

1103 East Side Blvd., Sept. 7-8, property removed from vehicle.

1320 Hartford St., Sept. 9-10, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

3101 Military Drive, unknown dates, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.

Unknown location, Sept. 10, vehicle.

Unknown location, unknown dates, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.

