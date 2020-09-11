Muskogee police reports 09.11.20

Assaults
602 N. L St., Sept. 10, domestic.
2905 Arline St., Sept. 10, domestic.
415 N. 26th St., Sept. 10, threats.
1605 1/2 S. Fifth St., Sept. 10, domestic.
Burglaries
1103 East Side Blvd., Sept. 7-8, property removed from vehicle.
1320 Hartford St., Sept. 9-10, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
3101 Military Drive, unknown dates, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
Unknown location, Sept. 10, vehicle.
Unknown location, unknown dates, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
