Assaults
1004 S. 32nd St., Sept. 9, domestic.
407 Rodman Circle, Sept. 10, domestic.
Burglaries
348 E. Broadway, Sept. 10, illegal entry of building.
2224 Elmira St., Aug. 29-Sept. 11, illegal entry of residence, and property damaged.
Green Dispensary, 301 S. Main St., property removed from business.
Robbery
West Shawnee Bypass and Spruce Street, Sept. 9, by force or fear.
Thefts
500 Dayton St., July 14, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 11, purse.
300 N. 40th St., June 1, vehicle.
Vandalism
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 8, vehicle damaged, and assault.
