Assaults
1015 N. H St., Sept. 11, domestic.
2700 N. York St., Sept. 11, threat.
1522 Cherry St., Sept. 11, with a knife.
Burglaries
2607 Fort Davis Lane, Aug. 11-Sept. 11, property removed.
Vector Properties, 687 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 7, property removed from business.
Thefts
707 Gawf St., Sept. 9-10, vehicle tag.
Nix of Muskogee, Sept. 11, vehicle.
1120 Patterson St., Sept. 5-11, bogus check.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2006 N. Main St., Sept. 5, property removed from business.
