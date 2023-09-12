Assaults

1015 N. H St., Sept. 11, domestic.

2700 N. York St., Sept. 11, threat.

1522 Cherry St., Sept. 11, with a knife.

Burglaries

2607 Fort Davis Lane, Aug. 11-Sept. 11, property removed.

Vector Properties, 687 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 7, property removed from business.

Thefts

707 Gawf St., Sept. 9-10, vehicle tag.

Nix of Muskogee, Sept. 11, vehicle.

1120 Patterson St., Sept. 5-11, bogus check.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2006 N. Main St., Sept. 5, property removed from business.

