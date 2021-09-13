Assaults
2213 Fredonia St., Sept. 4-6, threats.d
R and Cincinnati streets, Sept. 10, unspecified.
1461 N. 45th St. E., Sept. 11, domestic.
1223 Foxcroft Circle, Sept, 11, threats.
3612 Club Estates Drive, Sept. 11, unspecified.
348 E. Broadway, Sept. 12, with a knife.
Robbery
903 S. 32nd St., Sept. 12, unspecified method, vehicle taken.
Thefts
1502 Ash St., Sept. 8, dog.
3933 Border St., Sept. 10, vehicle tag.
Unknown location, Oct. 31-Sept. 9, sticker removed from vehicle tag.
2604 Court St., Sept. 4-10, trailer with two zero-turn lawnmowers removed.
South 15th and Elgin streets, Sept. 11, gun reported stolen recovered.
1329 S. York St., Sept. 12, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
2809 Columbus St., Sept. 11-12, property removed.
