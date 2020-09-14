Muskogee police reports 09.14.20

Assaults
1203 Houston St., Sept. 11, juvenile.
Elgin Avenue and South 23rd Street, Sept. 11, with a firearm.
2606 W. Lindsay St., Sept. 12, domestic, and property destroyed.
422 W. Southside Blvd., Sept. 12, domestic.
2826 N. Edmond St., Sept. 13, domestic.
3700 W. Lindsay St., Sept. 13, domestic.
Burglaries
621 Kankakee St., Sept. 11, property removed from vehicle.
Muskogee High School, 1149 Locust St., Sept. 10-11, property removed from vehicle.
2100 Lampton St., Sept. 11-12, property removed from residence.
614 N. J St., Sept. 13, property removed from vehicle.
525 N. Sixth St., Sept. 13, illegal entry of residence, and assault, with a metal bar.
Thefts
500 Kershaw Drive, Aug. 1, 2019-Nov. 1, 2019, property removed.
2870 S. 55th St. E., Sept. 1-11, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
2304 Talladega St., Sept. 9-12, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
1125 Georgia Ave., Sept. 12, vehicle.
4901 Chandler Road, Sept. 12-13, vehicle.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 13, shoplifting.
301 N. York St., Sept. 13, trailer reported stolen recovered.
