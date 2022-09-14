MPD

Assaults

3705 Canterbury St., Sept. 11-12, juvenile.

826 S. York St., Sept 13, domestic.

300 N. 40th St., Sept. 13, threat.

2805 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 13, domestic.

300 Rockefeller Drive, Sept. 13, unspecified.

Burglary

1316 W. Martin Luther King St., Sept. 13, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

Quality Liquid Feeds, 2530 Port Place, Sept. 12, property removed from business.

Smith Diesel Repair, 4430 Chandler Road, Sept. 10., property removed.

Unknown location, Sept. 8-13, funds taken from account by someone other than account holder.

2508 Tull Place, Sept. 13, property removed from residence.

