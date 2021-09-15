MPD

Assault

520 N. 54th St., Sept. 15, with a belt.

Theft

2242 N. 32nd St., Sept. 10, vehicle.

Vandalism

1802 N. Country Club Road, Sept. 1-11, truck damaged, attempted illegal entry of vehicle.

