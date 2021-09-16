Assaults
119 S. 11th St., Sept. 15, unspecified.
730 S. 29th St., Sept. 15, domestic.
Burglaries
Suddenlink, 2510 Elliott St., Aug. 15-Sept. 15, property removed from business truck.
525 N. Sixth St., #1, Sept. 14-15, illegal entry of residence.
432 Grandview Blvd., Sept. 15, illegal entry of residence.
Theft
Salon Essentials, 901 N. York St., Sept. 15, attempt to cash check on account by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
Sunshine Convenience Store, 2700 N. York St., Sept. 14, glass door broken.
Commented
