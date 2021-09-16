MPD

Assaults

119 S. 11th St., Sept. 15, unspecified.

730 S. 29th St., Sept. 15, domestic.

Burglaries

Suddenlink, 2510 Elliott St., Aug. 15-Sept. 15, property removed from business truck.

525 N. Sixth St., #1, Sept. 14-15, illegal entry of residence.

432 Grandview Blvd., Sept. 15, illegal entry of residence.

Theft

Salon Essentials, 901 N. York St., Sept. 15, attempt to cash check on account by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

Sunshine Convenience Store, 2700 N. York St., Sept. 14, glass door broken.

