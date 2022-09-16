Sunny. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 1:32 pm
Burglary
Mayes Wrecker, 136 Iola St., Sept. 15, illegal entry of vehicles.
Thefts
300 N. 40th St., Sept. 11, property removed.
1411 N. 33rd St., Sept. 7, check reported forged and cashed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.