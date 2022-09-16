MPD

Burglary

Mayes Wrecker, 136 Iola St., Sept. 15, illegal entry of vehicles.

Thefts

300 N. 40th St., Sept. 11, property removed.

1411 N. 33rd St., Sept. 7, check reported forged and cashed.

