Muskogee police reports 09.17.20

Assault

314 S. Sixth St., Sept. 17, domestic, and phone removed.

Burglaries

627 S. 32nd St., Sept. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.

1618 Houston St., Sept. 16, property removed from vehicle.

1601 Walnut St., Sept. 12-16, illegal entry of residence.

1620 Houston St., Sept. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

102 Kaad St., Sept. 15, trailer.

611 S. Country Club Road, Sept. 11, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

1602 S. Fifth St., Sept. 16, personal information.

Boston and South Junction streets, tag reported stolen recovered.

