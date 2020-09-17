Muskogee police reports 09.17.20

Assault
314 S. Sixth St., Sept. 17, domestic, and phone removed.
Burglaries
627 S. 32nd St., Sept. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
1618 Houston St., Sept. 16, property removed from vehicle.
1601 Walnut St., Sept. 12-16, illegal entry of residence.
1620 Houston St., Sept. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
102 Kaad St., Sept. 15, trailer.
611 S. Country Club Road, Sept. 11, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1602 S. Fifth St., Sept. 16, personal information.
Boston and South Junction streets, tag reported stolen recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.