MPD

Assaults

1512 Columbus St., Sept. 15, with a bat and a lawnmower.

900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 16, with a gun.

Thefts

1015 Maple St., Sept. 15-16, debit card.

427 N. J St., Sept. 17, property removed from carport.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you