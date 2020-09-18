Muskogee police reports 09.18.20

Assaults
555 N. 12th St., Sept. 16, domestic.
325 W. Broadway, Sept. 17, domestic.
901 Boston St., Sept. 15, unspecified.
Burglaries
521 S. Second St., Sept. 13, illegal entry of residence.
Muskogee War Memorial, 3500 Batfish Road, Sept. 15-16, lawnmower removed from storage building.
4421 Denison St., Sept. 16, attempted illegal entry of vehicle.
1118 W. Broadway, Sept. 17, property removed from vehicle.
1101 Fremont St., Sept. 16, property removed from vehicle, and transactions made using credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
Thefts
2721 Elizabeth St., Sept. 16-17, property removed from residence.
1919 N. 32nd St., Sept. 18, wallet reported lost or stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.