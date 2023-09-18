Assaults
905 S. Utah St., Aug. 31, domestic.
506 Callahan St., Sept. 15, domestic.
510 S. 23rd St., Sept. 15, domestic.
2426 Garland St., Sept. 15, domestic.
2009 Robinson St., Sept. 16, domestic.
820 E. Broadway, Sept. 16, with a weapon.
512 N. E St., Sept. 16-17, domestic.
2608 Elizabeth St., Sept. 17, domestic.
108 S. K St., Sept. 17, threat.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Sept. 18, unspecified.
2800 Gibson St., March 30-Sept. 17, juvenile.
Burglaries
City of Muskogee, 619 S 40th St., Sept. 14-15, illegal entry into vehicle.
1936 Sallie St., Sept. 15-16, property removed from residence.
Robbery
2800 Military St., Sept. 16, property removed from residence.
Thefts
4105 Cobblestone Drive, Sept. 12, identity.
333 S. 38th St., Sept. 15, identity.
Dollar General, 220 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 5-15, property removed from business.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 23-Aug. 31, shoplifting.
512 Howard St., Sept. 15-16, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
620 N. Cherokee St., Sept. 10-13, property.
