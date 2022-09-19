Assaults
2103 Timberline Road, Sept. 9-12, threats.
2109 N. 37th St., Sept. 16, threats, with a weapon.
South Seventh Street and West Southside Boulevard, Sept. 16, domestic.
5502 Tennyson St., Sept. 17, domestic, with a weapon.
Thefts
223 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 3-15, charges made to EBT card by someone other than account holder.
West Broadway and North Third Street, Sept. 17, firearm reported stolen recovered.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 24-Sept. 17, cash removed from register.
Vandalism
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 13, vehicle damaged.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 16, bricks dug up on church property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.