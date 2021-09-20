MPD

Arson

117 S. G St., Sept. 19, house set on fire.

Assaults

300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Sept. 14, threats.

2410 Hilldale Springs, #D, Sept. 17, threats.

2510 Monta Ave., Sept. 17, domestic.

4012 Jefferson St., Sept. 17, domestic.

3005 Canterbury St., Sept. 17, domestic.

2755 N. Edmond St., Sept. 18, threats.

348 E. Broadway, #14, Sept. 18, domestic.

303 N. O St., Sept. 18, juvenile.

2913 State College Drive, Sept. 19, domestic, property damaged, and debit card used by someone other than account holder.

318 S. Ninth St., Sept. 20, domestic.

Burglaries

427 N. J St., Sept. 17, property removed from residence.

817 Elgin St., Sept. 18, illegal entry of residence.

320 Hill St., Sept. 12-18, property removed from business.

5500 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 19, locks cut on storage units.

Thefts

Soaring Eagle Fitness, 900 Kershaw Drive, March 1-Sept. 17, air conditioner units removed from business.

600 Mt. Calvary St., Sept. 17, identity, and mail removed.

518 N. K St., Sept. 19, vehicle.

27th and Denver streets, Sept. 19, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

