Arson
117 S. G St., Sept. 19, house set on fire.
Assaults
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Sept. 14, threats.
2410 Hilldale Springs, #D, Sept. 17, threats.
2510 Monta Ave., Sept. 17, domestic.
4012 Jefferson St., Sept. 17, domestic.
3005 Canterbury St., Sept. 17, domestic.
2755 N. Edmond St., Sept. 18, threats.
348 E. Broadway, #14, Sept. 18, domestic.
303 N. O St., Sept. 18, juvenile.
2913 State College Drive, Sept. 19, domestic, property damaged, and debit card used by someone other than account holder.
318 S. Ninth St., Sept. 20, domestic.
Burglaries
427 N. J St., Sept. 17, property removed from residence.
817 Elgin St., Sept. 18, illegal entry of residence.
320 Hill St., Sept. 12-18, property removed from business.
5500 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 19, locks cut on storage units.
Thefts
Soaring Eagle Fitness, 900 Kershaw Drive, March 1-Sept. 17, air conditioner units removed from business.
600 Mt. Calvary St., Sept. 17, identity, and mail removed.
518 N. K St., Sept. 19, vehicle.
27th and Denver streets, Sept. 19, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.