Assaults
322 Kankakee St., Sept. 22, mutual assault.
500 W. Augusta St., Sept. 22, juvenile.
517 Dayton St., Sept. 22, domestic.
Burglaries
2103 Topeka St., Sept. 16, property removed from vehicle.
510 S. L St., Sept. 22, illegal entry of residence.
1516 Columbus St., Sept. 22, attempted illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 20-21, food stamp card used by someone other than account holder.
601 Queens Road, Sept. 16, plant removed, plant pot destroyed.
4011 Gibson St., Sept. 2-16, identity.
704 N. Anthony St., 2020, vehicle tag.
Vandalism
Golden Rule Industries, 2022 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 21, chain link fence cut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.