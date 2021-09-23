MPD

Assaults

322 Kankakee St., Sept. 22, mutual assault.

500 W. Augusta St., Sept. 22, juvenile.

517 Dayton St., Sept. 22, domestic.

Burglaries

2103 Topeka St., Sept. 16, property removed from vehicle.

510 S. L St., Sept. 22, illegal entry of residence.

1516 Columbus St., Sept. 22, attempted illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 20-21, food stamp card used by someone other than account holder.

601 Queens Road, Sept. 16, plant removed, plant pot destroyed.

4011 Gibson St., Sept. 2-16, identity.

704 N. Anthony St., 2020, vehicle tag.

Vandalism

Golden Rule Industries, 2022 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 21, chain link fence cut.

