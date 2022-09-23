MPD

Assaults

1508 1/2 S. Fourth St., Sept. 22, domestic.

127 Butler St., Sept. 22, domestic.

Unspecified location, Sept. 22, domestic.

Burglary

1702 Jefferson St., Sept. 14, illegal entry of residence.

Robbery

4820 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 19, truck taken at gunpoint.

Thefts

2511 E. Hancock St., Sept. 22, identity.

Candlewood Suites, 1601 N. 32nd St., April 13- May 14, property removed from business.

2706 Haddock Drive, Sept. 21, property removed.

200 S. 32nd St., #101, Sept. 23, bank card removed from wallet.

