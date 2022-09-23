Assaults
1508 1/2 S. Fourth St., Sept. 22, domestic.
127 Butler St., Sept. 22, domestic.
Unspecified location, Sept. 22, domestic.
Burglary
1702 Jefferson St., Sept. 14, illegal entry of residence.
Robbery
4820 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 19, truck taken at gunpoint.
Thefts
2511 E. Hancock St., Sept. 22, identity.
Candlewood Suites, 1601 N. 32nd St., April 13- May 14, property removed from business.
2706 Haddock Drive, Sept. 21, property removed.
200 S. 32nd St., #101, Sept. 23, bank card removed from wallet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.