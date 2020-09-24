Muskogee police reports 09.24.20

Assaults
Galveston and North M streets, Sept. 23, domestic.
812 N. K St., Sept. 23, domestic.
Burglaries
546 N. 10th St., Sept. 22, property removed from residence.
408 Jefferson St., Sept. 22-23, property removed from vehicle.
1506 N. Fourth St., Sept. 23, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
325 East Side Blvd., Sept. 23, wallet reported lost or stolen.
1711 Turner St., Sept. 23-24, vehicle removed, and property removed from another vehicle.
