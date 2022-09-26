Assaults
2901 S. Cherokee St., Sept. 23, domestic.
1012 W. Martin Luther King St., Sept. 23, with a firearm.
Oklahoma and North 44th Street, Sept. 23, with a weapon, and threats.
1011 N. H St., Sept. 23, threats.
228 S. D St., Sept. 23, domestic, with a weapon.
2005 N. 37th St., Sept. 23, threats.
901 N. M St., Sept. 24, threats.
2102 1/2 N. 36th St., Sept. 24, domestic, assault, threats, and vehicle removed.
348 E. Broadway, Sept. 24, domestic.
2005 N. 37th St., Sept. 24, unspecified, and property damaged.
212 N. D St., Sept. 24, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Sept. 24, threats.
1624 Live Oak, Sept. 25, with a vehicle, and threatening texts.
1121 Fremont St., Sept. 23-25, juvenile.
Burglaries
648 N. 13th St., Sept. 22-24, illegal entry of residence.
300 N. 40th St., #819, Sept. 25-26, illegal entry of residence, and property removed.
903 S. 32nd St., #226, Sept. 26, property removed from motel room.
Thefts
Cato, 924 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 17, merchandise purchased with bill reported counterfeit.
3300 E. Hancock St., Sept. 23, vehicle.
620 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 23-24, vehicle.
2106 1/2 N. 36th St., Sept. 24, property removed from residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.