Assaults
1300 N. 36th St., Sept. 24, unspecified.
3606-1/2 W. Lindsay St., Sept. 25, unspecified.
2208 Jefferson St., Sept. 25, domestic.
811 Irving St., Sept. 25, unspecified.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Sept. 26, unspecified.
703 N. E St., Sept. 26-27, domestic.
Burglaries
2715 Oklahoma St., Aug. 1-Sept. 24. Illegal entry of residence, property damaged and removed.
601 N. 12th St., Sept. 3-25, illegal entry of residence.
2203 S. 27th Place, Sept. 24., illegal entry of residence.
Wash LLC, 711 S. Main St., Sept. 24-25, illegal entry of coin machines.
2900 N. 32nd St., Sept. 25-26, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 23, shoplifting.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 24, property removed from business.
Dollar General, 60 E. Peak Blvd., Sept. 24, property removed from business.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 24, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
McClain Furniture, 1308 S. 32nd St., property removed from business.
2909 E. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 26, credit card reported lost or stolen.
Vandalism
558 N. 14th St., Sept. 24, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.