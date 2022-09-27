Assaults
4619 Oklahoma St., Sept. 26, domestic.
609 N. 16th St., Sept. 21, domestic, verbal.
817 Elgin Ave., Sept. 26, domestic, with a weapon.
5108 Denison St., Sept. 26, with a gun.
Thefts
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Sept. 23, parts removed from vehicle.
EZ Pawn, 1102 N. Main St., Sept. 10, tool pawned reported stolen.
Pro Form, 4400 Don Cayo Drive, Sept. 13-15, purchases made using company credit card by someone other than account holder.
United Sports and Auto, 630 N. Main St., Sept. 1-26, dealer tag removed.
Vandalism
North 54th Street and West Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 23, vehicle damaged.
