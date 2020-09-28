Assaults
2900 Arline Ave., July 14, domestic.
415 N. 26th St., Sept. 25, domestic.
1250-1305 Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 26, with vehicle.
605 Marietta Ave., Sept. 26, domestic.
1807 Tull Ave., Sept. 27, domestic.
715 S. Cherokee St., Sept. 27, with knife.
612 Fremont St., Sept. 27, domestic
Burglary
2401 Pink Oak Road, Sept. 24-25, property removed from vehicle.
4141 Robb Ave., Sept. 15, property removed from residence.
5201 Three Forks Road, Sept. 26, property removed from vehicle.
3102 Garland St., Sept. 27, residence.
3305 Georgia Ave., Sept. 27, property from vehicle.
507 Jefferson St., Sept. 26-27, property from vehicle and carport of residence.
Theft
811 Gibson St., Sept. 19, dirt bike removed from porch of residence.
140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 23, money stolen from wallet.
Arkansas, Sept. 20-25, unauthorized use of credit or debit card.
Lowe's, Sept. 10, merchandise.
223 N. Third St. #407, Sept. 25, property stolen from delivered package.
Ulta Beauty, Sept. 25, merchandise.
4929 Oklahoma St., Sept. 25, medication.
601 N. York St., Sept. 23, unauthorized use of debit card.
Rent-A-Center, Aug.26-Sept. 26, merchandise.
3010 Denver St., Sept. 26, paper tag from vehicle.
Vandalism
3731 Club Estates Drive #1, Sept. 26, destruction of property at residence.
