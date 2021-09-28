Assaults
819 N. Virginia St., Sept. 1-27, juvenile.
1112 S. 23rd St., Sept. 27, domestic, with guns.
North 14th and Martin Luther King streets, Sept. 27, with a gun.
3300 S. 24th St. W., Sept. 28, domestic.
Burglaries
318 N. Ninth St., Sept. 26-27, property removed, and dog removed.
2225 N. Country Club Road, Sept. 27, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1320 N. Mill St., Sept. 5-7, property removed.
605 N. 13th St., Dec. 1, 2020-Sept. 27, money paid for property to someone other than property owner.
300 N. 40th St., #1105, Sept. 14, property removed.
401 S. Third St., Sept. 26, property removed.
Vandalism
1102 S. 54th St., Sept. 26, property damaged.
403 1/2 W. Augusta St., Sept. 24, property damaged.
