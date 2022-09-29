MPD

Assaults

1309 S. 39th Place, #35, domestic.

222 N. 13th St., Sept. 24-28, juvenile.

4330 Columbus St., Sept. 1-28, juvenile.

Robbery

1100 Gulick St., Sept. 28, attempt to remove watch, and assault.

Thefts

917 N. M St., Sept. 24, dog.

1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 27, check reported forged.

735 N. York St., Sept. 9, money removed from bank account by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

2614 Callahan St., Sept. 26-27, property damaged.

