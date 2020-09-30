Assaults

113 York Village Drive, Sept. 29, domestic. 

1231 S. 25th Place, Sept. 29, firearm. 

Burglary

1125 Skyview Drive, Sept. 29, property removed from vehicle. 

1219 Dorchester Ave., Sept. 27-29, residence. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you