Abundant sunshine. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 11:43 am
Assaults
1012 W. Martin Luther King St., Sept. 26-29, domestic.
2415 Elgin Ave., Sept. 29, with a knife.
Burglary
2210 Military Blvd., Sept. 29, illegal entry of storage building.
Theft
1113 Fredonia St., Sept. 23, parts removed from vehicles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.