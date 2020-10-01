Assaults

901 Irving St., Sept. 30, firearm. 

Burglary

2125 Colorado St., Sept. 30, property removed from vehicle. 

2714 Fredonia St., Sept. 30, property removed from vehicle. 

604 Evelyn Ave., Sept. 26, residence. 

Thefts

1027 W Martin Luther King St., Sept. 8, unauthorized use of debit card. 

John’s American Pawn, Sept. 25, purchase made with a counterfeit bill.

Vandalism

2307 Nebraska Ave., Sept. 26, broken window. 

Morton Building, 4021 Old Shawnee Road, Sept. 29-30, broken window.

