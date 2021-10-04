Assaults
521 S. 13th St., Sept. 29-Oct. 1, juvenile.
323 Callahan St., Oct. 1, with a knife.
2801 Estelle Ave., Oct. 1-2, domestic.
2830 N. Country Club Road, Oct. 3, with airsoft/paintball guns and food.
2205 S. 24th St., Oct. 3, domestic.
North S and Callahan streets, Oct. 3, domestic.
802 Texas St., Oct. 3, domestic.
Burglaries
2017 Oklahoma St., Sept. 29, property removed from vehicle.
715 S. York St., #101, Aug. 1-Oct. 2, illegal entry of residence, and residence damaged.
2416 Irving St., Oct. 2, attempted illegal entry of residence, and door damaged.
217 S. D St., Oct. 2, illegal entry of residence.
3923 Meadowbrook Drive, #85, Oct. 3, property removed from residence.
427 Burbank St., Oct. 3, property removed from residence.
Thefts
1402 W. Broadway, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, property removed from residence.
409 Keats St., Sept. 23, money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
112 S. Third St., April 16, identity.
1140 S. York St., July 22-Aug. 23, bank card used by someone other than account holder.
1116 Baltimore St., Oct. 1-3, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
3106 North St., Sept. 30, vehicle.
Unspecified location, Oct. 2, vehicle.
Pop N Go, 2401 W. Okmulgee Ave., Oct. 2, business window broken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.