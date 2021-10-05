MPD

Burglaries

229 N. 18th St., Oct. 3-4, property removed from vehicle.

1701 Irving St., Sept. 16-Oct. 3, property removed from residence.

Theft

300 N. 40th St., #1105, Oct. 2-4, debit card removed and used by someone other than account holder.

