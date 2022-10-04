MPD

Assaults

101 S. Country Club Road, Sept. 28-29, juvenile.

901 N. H St., Oct. 3, with a firearm.

911 N. J St., Oct. 1-3, threats.

2114 Carroll St., Oct. 3, domestic.

715 S. Cherokee St., Oct. 3, unspecified.

2105 N. Main St., #203, Oct. 4, physical.

2102 Robison St., Oct. 4, domestic.

Burglary

1508 Irving St., Oct. 3, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

1202 Hartford Ave., Sept. 30, identity.

2915 Garland St., Oct. 3, debit card removed and transactions made using card by someone other than account holder.

