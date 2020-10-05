Muskogee police reports 10.05.20

Assaults
311 S. Junction St., Oct. 2, domestic, and phone removed.
1303 Walnut St., Sept. 30, unspecified objects thrown.
920 N. C St., Oct. 2, domestic, verbal threats.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 3, domestic, verbal threats.
4705 S. Hunt Loop, Oct. 3, threatening text message.
2502 N. Main St., Oct. 2, threatening phone call.
301 S. Seventh St., Oct. 3, domestic.
306 Kankakee St., Oct. 2-3, domestic.
2612 Denver St., Oct. 4, with a gun.
2120 North St., Oct. 5, domestic.
Burglaries
1442 Locust St., Oct. 2, illegal entry of vehicle.
309 Carlton Way, Oct. 1-2, property removed from vehicle.
228 Kent Drive, Oct. 2, property removed from vehicle, and charges made to debit/credit card reported stolen.
505 Cumberland Drive, property removed from vehicle.
Morton Buildings, 4021 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 1-2, property removed from business.
806 N. Seventh St., Oct. 2, illegal entry of residence.
307 Phoenix Village Road, Oct. 2, property removed from vehicle.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 3, domestic.
1223 Fremont St., Oct. 4, property removed from vehicles.
3703 Meadowbrook Drive, Oct. 5, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 2, shoplifting.
2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 2, tag reported stolen recovered.
Unknown location, Aug. 29-Oct. 2, property removed.
401 Callahan St., Oct. 2, bank card used by someone other than account holder.
Tractor Supply, 1140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Oct. 3, property removed from business.
1209 Indianapolis St., Oct. 4, vehicle.
3206 W. Broadway, Aug. 3, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
817 1/2 East Side Blvd., Oct. 4, vehicle removed, and assault, with vehicle.
